FRISCO, Colo. — Low snowfall this winter has triggered mandatory water restrictions in Frisco as the town braces for a difficult summer season.

The town has restricted outdoor watering to two days per week and requires restaurants to serve water only upon request. Town Manager Tom Fisher said the North Ten Mile Creek Watershed — Frisco's primary water source, despite its proximity to Dillon Reservoir — is running 37% lower than in the past.

Watch Adria Iraheta's report below on how this is impacting local businesses.

Drought forces Frisco to limit outdoor watering as the community braces for a tough summer season

"Everybody knows that we're dealing with a year with less water," Fisher said.

Fisher said the conservation measures are a practical response to conditions playing out across Colorado and much of the western United States.

"It's prudent for us to conserve, so we're going to take advantage of that and follow what many communities are doing," Fisher said.

For locals like commercial landlord Trevor Philippe, the drought’s impacts have been felt for quite a while.

"By far one of the worst winters," Philippe said. "Foot traffic [on Main Street] was definitely down considerably compared to previous winters — winters where we actually do have a measurable snowfall.”

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Philippe said the stakes are high for the broader business community.

"Foot traffic is almost what this entire building is built upon, and a majority of Main Street itself is really built upon foot traffic," Philippe said.

Still, Philippe said local businesses are finding ways to adapt, including adding events like live music several times a week.

"We'll find a way of getting through it," Philippe said. "It's going to be a team effort."

Town leaders are also working to keep tourism alive. Fisher said the marina itself remains open this year, even as the boat ramp is closed, and new programming is in the works.

"We're going to be doing some other things out there, like a sand volleyball league," Fisher said. “We have a lot more sand available to us this year.”

Warm temperatures may be driving the drought, but it may also be the town’s saving grace during the summer season.

"A few warm days down in the Front Range really brings tourists up to the mountains. So you know, we don't really know what's going to happen yet," Fisher said.

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