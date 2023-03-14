Watch Now
Driving around without proper Colorado vehicle registration? You've been warned

In 2022, the state legislature passed Colorado Registration Fairness Act, a new law that collects back taxes and fees.
DENVER — Colorado drivers who haven’t taken care of expired vehicle registration have been warned. The Colorado Department of Revenue is reminding of a new law that will require drivers delinquent in registrations to pay prorated back taxes and fees plus the costs to register the vehicle.

In 2022, the state legislature passed Colorado Registration Fairness Act, a new law that collects back taxes and fees, according to a release.

Drivers new to Colorado have a 90-day grace period for new residents before the new fee structure kicks in. The late registration and fines also apply to drivers who haven’t registered and are using an expired temporary tag.

The state says the actual prorated back taxes and fees depend on the vehicle and county of residence.

Drivers can check their county motor vehicle office to determine how much they will have to pay in total.

