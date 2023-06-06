Driver who pleaded guilty to fifth DUI charge after JeffCo crash is sentenced to prison

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to his fifth DUI charge after causing a multi-vehicle crash on C-470 in 2022 was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Jason Sharrett, 52, pleaded guilty to DUI-4th and aggravated vehicular assault on May 2 and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars on Friday. This conviction marked his fifth DUI/DWAI.

The charges stem from Sept. 28, 2022.

Around rush hour that afternoon, several law enforcement agencies responded to eastbound C-470 in Jefferson County after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Witnesses said the driver of a GMC Yukon was using the shoulder of C-470 and swerving in and out of the lanes. Amid rush hour traffic, the driver was sideswiping and ramming into cars at 70 mph. The GMC crashed into one other SUV before it rolled over near C-470 and W. Alameda Parkway.

Investigators determined that Sharrett had hit 10 vehicles, causing massive damage and personal injuries. One person was seriously injured.

Sharrett as also seriously injured.

Following his arrest, authorities learned that his BAC was 0.372%. He also had heroin and fentanyl in his system.

They also noted that he had four prior DUI/DWAI convictions and at the time of the September crash, was on parole for felony DUI. Because of this, his sentencing could range from four to 18 years in prison for the two new convictions against him.

The First Judicial District Court agreed with the prosecution's request for the maximum of 18 years — 12 for the DUI charge and six for the aggravated vehicular assault charge. He would serve the sentences consecutively, the judge ruled.

"Despite being offered multiple opportunities to participate in programs aimed at maintaining sobriety, Mr. Sharrett repeatedly chose to drink and drive, putting the community at risk," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chandler Grant. "For his actions on that day and over the last thirty years, we believe this sentence is appropriate and reflects the danger he poses to the community."