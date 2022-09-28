Eastbound C-470 closed at Alameda through Morrison Road due to multiple vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A section of eastbound C-470 was closed late Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.

The closure happened on eastbound C-470 from Alameda through Morrison Road, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who said the crash resulted in injuries.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved. Two people were injured — one critically and the other seriously. Multiple jurisdictions are responding to the scene of the crash.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel as the closure is leading to a miles-long backup along the highway, as seen from this image captured by AIRTRACKER7.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the eastbound lanes.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.