Driver sustains minor injuries after plummeting off Red Mountain Pass near Ouray

OURAY, Colo. — A driver sustained only minor injuries after their pickup truck plummeted hundreds of feet off Red Mountain Pass near Ouray last week.

The crash occurred on Thursday around noon on US 550 — commonly known as the Million Dollar Highway — between mile markers 88 and 89, according to a Monday post on Ouray Mountain Rescue Team’s Facebook page.

The team’s post said crews performed a technical rope rescue of the driver, and sole occupant of the truck, after they fell 300 feet into the Uncompahgre River Gorge.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Southbound US 550 was closed in the area during the rescue operation and vehicle recovery.

The Ouray County Sheriff's Office assisted in the response.

These types of crashes are not all that uncommon along this stretch of the Million Dollar Highway.

This summer, two adults died and a juvenile was rescued after their vehicle rolled hundreds of feet down the gorge.