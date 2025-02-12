Driver pleads guilty to striking bicyclist — killing him — and leaving the scene in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A driver who had been accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist along 8th Avenue in Greeley pleaded guilty to a charge against her in early February.

Ana Caren Romero pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide on Feb. 3. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 12.

On Dec. 4, 2023, just after midnight, Romero was driving in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on 8th Avenue near 24th Street. At the time, Greeley police, who did not yet know who the driver was, said the Jeep struck a bicyclist who was headed westbound.

When first responders arrived, they found the bicyclist with severe injuries. Life-saving measures, including CPR, began. An ambulance transported the bicyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as Michael Wallen.

The driver did not stop at the scene, but police determined the car had been a dark-colored Jeep. Pieces of the car were picked up at the scene to narrow down the year of the car. Witnesses and video were also part of the investigation. A Medina Alert, which is commonly issued in hit-and-run crashes, was sent out.

Shortly after the crash, Romero's attorney called police to report that their client had been involved in a crash and was at her home. Officers went there and found a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Romero. The car had a damaged front and paint around the damage that matched the color of the victim's bike.

Romero will be sentenced in mid-June.

