Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run driver accused of killing bicyclist in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are searching for the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after a fatal hit-and-run crash just after midnight on Monday.

Around 12:03 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 2017-2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed southbound on 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street in Greeley. As the person neared the intersection, the driver struck a bicyclist headed westbound, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Not actual vehicle

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver left the area.

The car's license plates are unknown. It had front-end damage from the crash.

A Medina Alert, which is commonly issued in hit-and-run crashes, was sent out.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or dial 911.

No other details were immediately available.