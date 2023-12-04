Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run driver accused of killing bicyclist in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are searching for the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after a fatal hit-and-run crash just after midnight on Monday.
Around 12:03 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 2017-2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed southbound on 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street in Greeley. As the person neared the intersection, the driver struck a bicyclist headed westbound, according to the Greeley Police Department.
The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver left the area.
The car's license plates are unknown. It had front-end damage from the crash.
A Medina Alert, which is commonly issued in hit-and-run crashes, was sent out.
Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or dial 911.
No other details were immediately available.