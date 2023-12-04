Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run driver accused of killing bicyclist in Greeley

8th Avenue & 24th Street, Greeley
Google Maps
8th Avenue & 24th Street, Greeley
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 13:02:55-05

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are searching for the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after a fatal hit-and-run crash just after midnight on Monday.

Around 12:03 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 2017-2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed southbound on 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street in Greeley. As the person neared the intersection, the driver struck a bicyclist headed westbound, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Medina alert out of Greeley
Not actual vehicle

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver left the area.

The car's license plates are unknown. It had front-end damage from the crash.

A Medina Alert, which is commonly issued in hit-and-run crashes, was sent out.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or dial 911.

No other details were immediately available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives