Driver killed in rollover crash on I-270

A driver was killed after a vehicle left I-270 and rolled early Monday morning.

The fatal crash happened in the 5300 block of the interstate around 1:30 a.m.

According to Commerce City police, the driver was heading westbound when the vehicle left I-270 and rolled over. The driver was killed at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

There were lane closures between CO 265 and I-70 earlier in the morning, but as of 9:00 a.m., all lanes of I-270 WB were reopened.

The driver has not been identified.