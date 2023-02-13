Driver killed in rollover crash on I-270

A driver was killed after a vehicle left I-270 and rolled early Monday morning.
The fatal crash happened in the 5300 block of the interstate around 1:30 a.m.
According to Commerce City police, the driver was heading westbound when the vehicle left I-270 and rolled over. The driver was killed at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.
There were lane closures between CO 265 and I-70 earlier in the morning, but as of 9:00 a.m., all lanes of I-270 WB were reopened.
The driver has not been identified.
