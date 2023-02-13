Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-270

The fatal crash happened in the 5300 block of the interstate around 1:30 a.m.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
i270fatal21323.png
Posted at 9:40 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:40:43-05

A driver was killed after a vehicle left I-270 and rolled early Monday morning.

The fatal crash happened in the 5300 block of the interstate around 1:30 a.m.

According to Commerce City police, the driver was heading westbound when the vehicle left I-270 and rolled over. The driver was killed at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

There were lane closures between CO 265 and I-70 earlier in the morning, but as of 9:00 a.m., all lanes of I-270 WB were reopened.

The driver has not been identified.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVESPROMO-RANDALLS.png

Denver7 | Gives

Thank you! How you came through big for a Denver restaurant