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Driver killed, another injured in Boulder Canyon head-on collision

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Denver7
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BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Boulder Canyon on Thursday that left a 76-year-old driver dead and another driver hospitalized.

The crash, which happened around 9:23 a.m., occurred on Boulder Canyon Drive at the intersection with Chapman Drive and involved a 2020 Lexus RX350 and a 1997 Subaru Legacy.

According to CSP, the 76-year-old driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 83-year-old Lexus driver was taken to a local hospital, though the severity of injuries is not yet known.

As a result of the collision, both directions of Boulder Canyon Drive are closed, and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

At this time, the CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, and the cause of the crash remains under review.

The Boulder County Coroner will release the victim’s identity after notifying the family.

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