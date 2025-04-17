Driver in deadly semi-truck crash on US 285 deported back to Mexico, federal immigration officials say

DENVER — An undocumented semi-truck driver jailed for causing a deadly crash on US 285 last year has been deported back to Mexico, according to federal immigration officials.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, who was sentenced to jail after causing a crash that killed 64-year-old Scott Miller just outside Conifer in June of last year, had only served about eighth months of his year-long sentence before he was released and immediately detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Denver7 Investigates was the first to report that Cruz-Mendoza was in the U.S. illegally at the time of the crash and had been ordered to be removed to Mexico several times, according to ICE.

Prior to Thursday’s deportation, Cruz-Mendoza had been removed from the U.S. 12 times and voluntarily returned to Mexico four times since 2002, according to the federal agency.

“ICE Denver officers removed Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza a criminal alien to Mexico, April 16,” reads a statement from the Denver ICE office posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Cruz has past convictions for DUI, poss./drugs, careless driving resulting death & careless driving resulting in injury. He has been removed or voluntarily returned to Mexico at least 16 times.”

Cruz-Mendoza was driving for California-based Monique Trucking. After an investigation into the company, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ordered the company cease all interstate and intrastate operations on July 2.