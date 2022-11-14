Driver held for investigation of first-degree murder after crash in west Denver, pedestrian killed

DENVER — A pedestrian died following a crash in west Denver early Monday morning and a driver is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 1:52 a.m. Monday that its officers were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Federal Boulevard and 8th Avenue.



One person was seriously injured police said.

Just before 1:20 p.m. Monday, police said the injured pedestrian had died and the crash was being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 21, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

No other details were available on the crash.