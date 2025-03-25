Driver dies after allegedly speeding from Aurora police, running a red light and crashing

AURORA, Colo. — A 26-year-old driver died after allegedly speeding nearly 100 mph on E. Alameda Parkway and crashing into multiple vehicles, including an Aurora police car, on Monday evening.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said this incident began when one of its traffic officers, who was near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Quintero Way, clocked a Tesla driver on westbound Alameda going 97 mph. That officer tried to stop the driver, who appeared to accelerate, APD said. The officer then deactivated his car's emergency lights and stopped pursuing the driver.

APD said the Tesla driver then ran a red light at S. Airport Boulevard, crashing into another driver who had the right of way. The Tesla spun out, struck two other vehicles, including an Aurora police car. The Tesla driver was partially ejected in the crash, police said.



That driver, who was only identified as a 26-year-old man, died at the scene.

In total, six other people — two adults and four children — were transported to a hospital for minor injuries. They were all in the car that was first hit at S. Airport Boulevard, police said. Nobody else was injured.

Aurora Fire Rescue was called to the scene to monitor the Tesla, which had battery damaged "and entered thermal runaway, resulting in a fire," police said. They let the fire burn itself out to minimize any hazardous runoff from putting water on the flames. Once the car cooled off, it was towed away. The fire had damaged the roadway, and police alerted Aurora Public Works. Public works crews also repaired the intersection's traffic lights, which were damaged as well.

The intersection partially reopened at 1:40 a.m. It was fully open to all traffic about 30 minutes later.

APD's Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate this crash.

No other details have been released.

Earlier this month, Denver7 reported on the APD's modified pursuit policy, which allows its officers to engage in chases when they believe a driver is under the influence or in a stolen vehicle. However, to be clear, APD has not determined the cause of Monday evening's crash, or if it involved driving under the influence or a stolen vehicle. The crash investigation is ongoing.

In an interview with Denver7 after the announcement of the policy change, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain told us that he believes this will keep the community safer.

The revised pursuit policy, which took effect March 5, authorizes a pursuit when:



A suspect has committed or is committing a felony and there is a "serious risk to public safety if they are not immediately apprehended"

A suspect has committed or is committing a crime involving a firearm that also "poses a serious threat of harm to the public"

A suspect is driving under the influence

The car in question has been confirmed stolen

As we previously reported, officers must use their discretion and end a pursuit if they "reasonably believe" there is danger to the officers involved, the suspect, passengers in the car, or the public. That danger can outweigh the "need for immediate apprehension."

As we previously reported, officers must use their discretion and end a pursuit if they "reasonably believe" there is danger to the officers involved, the suspect, passengers in the car, or the public. That danger can outweigh the "need for immediate apprehension."