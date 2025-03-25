Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Multiple injuries reported after crash shuts down intersection near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora

Numerous first responders are working the crash at the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road, according to Aurora police.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in British Columbia
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down an intersection near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

In a social media post, the Aurora Police Department said "numerous" first responders are working the crash at the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road.

Police said one vehicle caught fire immediately after the collision. Multiple injuries — some life-threatening — have been reported.

Drivers are asked to follow the temporary roadblocks that are in place.

This is a developing story.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.