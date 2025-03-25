Multiple injuries reported after crash shuts down intersection near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down an intersection near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.
In a social media post, the Aurora Police Department said "numerous" first responders are working the crash at the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road.
Police said one vehicle caught fire immediately after the collision. Multiple injuries — some life-threatening — have been reported.
Drivers are asked to follow the temporary roadblocks that are in place.
This is a developing story.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Three decades later, Boulder woman reconnects with prom date through kidney donation
Denver businessman proposes a gondola for downtown Denver's future
Denver attorneys say potential IRS, ICE data-sharing agreement creates 'catch 22'
Trump administration cuts legal funding for unaccompanied immigrant children
Nonprofit calls on City of Aurora to prioritize youth violence prevention after teen shot by police
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.