Multiple injuries reported after crash shuts down intersection near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down an intersection near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

In a social media post, the Aurora Police Department said "numerous" first responders are working the crash at the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road.

Police said one vehicle caught fire immediately after the collision. Multiple injuries — some life-threatening — have been reported.

Drivers are asked to follow the temporary roadblocks that are in place.

This is a developing story.