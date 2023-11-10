Driver accused of hitting, killing student biking to Euclid Middle School now faces charges

LITTLETON, Colo. — A driver has been charged after she allegedly hit and killed a Euclid Middle School student who was biking to school in October.

The Littleton Police Department announced that Beth Ann Hutchinson, 39, was facing charges of careless driving resulting in death.

The crash happened on Oct. 17 at the intersection of S. Elati Street and W. Arapahoe Drive. Littleton police and South Metro Fire and Rescue responded around 8:04 a.m.

When they arrived, they began life-saving measures on the young bicyclist, however he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Euclid Middle School identified the victim as seventh-grader Liam Stewart. He was a few blocks away from school when he was struck.

“We treasure every member of our school community, and to lose a student is extremely difficult for all of us," said Euclid Middle School Principal Amanda Hurley in a message to parents. "Liam’s brothers attend school at Runyon Elementary. Our hearts are with the Runyon community."