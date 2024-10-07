Driver arrested after 2 men killed in Greeley rollover crash

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley arrested a driver in connection with a two-vehicle rollover crash that left two men dead and critically injured two others on Friday morning.

Hector Castaneda Lopez, 48, was carrying four men in his pickup truck when it rolled several times on Highway 34, ejecting all four of his passengers.

Two men died, and two others were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lopez sustained minor injuries in the crash and was arrested in Loveland after he was cleared from the hospital.

Police suspect excessive speed and dangerous driving were factors in the crash.

The suspect was booked into the Weld County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.