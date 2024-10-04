Two people died in rollover crash on Highway 34 near Highway 257 Friday morning, Greeley police say

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people died in a rollover crash on Highway 34 near Highway 257 Friday morning, Kent Keller with the Greeley Police Department said.

Multiple people were ejected from their vehicles in the incident. Several people were taken to nearby hospitals and remain there with serious injuries, Keller said as of 9:35 a.m. Friday.

This is the truck involved in the rollover on WB Hwy 34 just after the Bypass/257. Several people were seriously hurt and are being helped. WB will remain closed for several hours for this investigation. pic.twitter.com/J4PLISod9b — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 4, 2024

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday, shutting down Highway 34 in both directions. Eastbound Highway 34 has since reopened. However, westbound Highway 34 remained closed at Highway 257, as of the 9:35 a.m. update.

"Please find an alternative route out of Greeley as the roadway will be shut down for sometime while we investigate and clear the roadway. Eastbound lanes are open, but may also experience delays due to traffic slowing around responders," the police department said.

The Greeley police traffic unit will investigate what happened.