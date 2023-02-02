Driver arrested, accused of hit-and-run crash at Aurora bus stop on Jan. 24

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police announced Thursday that a driver accused of a hit-and-run at a bus stop on Jan. 24 has been arrested.

The Aurora Police Department said Jerry Lee Mahan Jr., 41, was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, careless driving, failure to observe a red light and no proof of insurance.

The charges stem from a crash around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 24, when Mahan allegedly crashed into a bus stop at E. Colfax Avenue and N. Moline Street. Two pedestrians, who were both waiting for the bus, were injured. Mahan then allegedly left the scene.

The two victims were pinned between the vehicle and the bus stop shelter, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Aurora police. The second person did not require medical treatment.

No other details were available.

