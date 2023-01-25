Driver hits two people waiting at Aurora bus stop, runs off

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for the driver who crashed into two people waiting at a bus stop Tuesday evening then ran off.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at a bus stop located at East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street.

The two victims were pinned between the vehicle and the bus stop shelter, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Members of the Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Aurora police.

The driver ran off after the crash and has not been located.

Westbound Colfax is closed at Macon. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.