Driver accused in 2023 fatal hit-and-run crash in Commerce City had been charged

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A driver who was allegedly involved in a 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed a 68-year-old pedestrian in Commerce City was formally charged on Wednesday.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it had filed a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death against Zachary Brooks, 41. The charge is a Class 3 felony.

This case started on Nov. 12, 2023. Police with the Commerce City Police Department responded to the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard, noting on social media that it was for a death investigation. They said somebody had called police around 9:40 p.m. to report a person lying on the road. Police said the deceased was a 68-year-old man and they believed he had been hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

Commerce City Police Department

Over the next few days, little information was available about the suspect or the vehicle they had been driving.

With the announcement of an arrest and filing of charges on Wednesday, Denver7 asked the district attorney's office about what had led to Brooks' arrest more than a year after the crash.

"I cannot get into specifics, but new information led to the arrest and filing," a spokesperson told us.

Brooks is next due in court on Thursday.