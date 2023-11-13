Commerce City man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash Sunday night

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash after a 68-year-old man was found dead along Brighton Boulevard.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the Commerce City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it had closed the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard for a death investigation.

A person had called 911 at 9:40 p.m. Sunday after seeing a person lying on the road.

The deceased person has only been identified as a 68-year-old Commerce City man, police said. They believe he was the victim of a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the police department tip line at 303-289-3626.

No other details were immediately available.