Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Commerce City man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash Sunday night

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
hit and run crash fatal pedestrian_Commerce City Police Department November 12 2023
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 15:58:11-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash after a 68-year-old man was found dead along Brighton Boulevard.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the Commerce City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it had closed the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard for a death investigation.

A person had called 911 at 9:40 p.m. Sunday after seeing a person lying on the road.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 13, 11am

The deceased person has only been identified as a 68-year-old Commerce City man, police said. They believe he was the victim of a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the police department tip line at 303-289-3626.

No other details were immediately available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives