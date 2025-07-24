Driver, 18, arrested after allegedly running red light in Aurora, killing woman and teen

AURORA, COlo. — An 18-year-old driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Aurora, killing two people, in the early hours of Sunday morning has been arrested.

The Aurora Police Department said Olvin Lidenis Carcamo-Meza, of Aurora, was booked on two charges of vehicular homicide. Additional charges are pending further investigation into the crash. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges.

This case began on Sunday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., Aurora patrol officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at S. Airport Boulevard and E. Alameda Avenue. When they arrived, they found two deceased individuals: a 37-year-old female driver and a 15-year-old female passenger, police said.

Based on the investigation, police believe Carcamo-Meza had been driving north on S. Airport Boulevard in a black Audi sedan, and did not stop for a red light. He crashed into a white Hyundai sedan which was headed west on Alameda Avenue, police said, killing the two victims.

Carcamo-Meza had serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. He was brought to a hospital for treatment and after he was released on Wednesday, he was arrested and booked into jail. A 16-year-old female passenger had been in the car with him. She had minor injuries and is not facing charges as of publishing time.

The crash also damaged a Toyota sedan, which had stopped in a turn lane at the intersection. That driver had minor injuries.

Aurora police said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol, but are investigating speed as a contributing factor.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

No other details were available as of Thursday afternoon.