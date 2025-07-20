Woman, teenage girl killed in three-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora crash early Sunday morning involving three sedans claimed the lives of a woman and a teenage girl and left multiple others injured, including the suspect.
It happened around 2:49 a.m. at the intersection of E. Alameda Parkway and S. Airport Boulevard, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police said an Audi sedan allegedly ran a red light at high speed and struck a Hyundai sedan occupied by a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.
Both occupants of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.
The Audi was occupied by an 18-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The passenger had minor injuries.
A third vehicle involved, a Toyota sedan, had been stopped in a turn lane. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.
Police said charges are pending after a review by the district attorney’s office.
