Woman, teenage girl killed in three-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora crash early Sunday morning involving three sedans claimed the lives of a woman and a teenage girl and left multiple others injured, including the suspect.

It happened around 2:49 a.m. at the intersection of E. Alameda Parkway and S. Airport Boulevard, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said an Audi sedan allegedly ran a red light at high speed and struck a Hyundai sedan occupied by a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The Audi was occupied by an 18-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The passenger had minor injuries.

A third vehicle involved, a Toyota sedan, had been stopped in a turn lane. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

Police said charges are pending after a review by the district attorney’s office.