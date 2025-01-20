DPS, other metro-area districts will delay classes Tuesday due to weather

DENVER — Denver Public Schools and other metro-area districts announced that classes will be delayed on Tuesday due to severe weather.

DPS said all district schools and administrative offices, including the Emily Griffith Technical College, will be delayed two hours in the morning on Tuesday.

Additionally, the district said all school-related events and activities will be delayed by two hours.

MORE | School closings and delays

Weld RE-4 School District and St. Vrain Valley Schools also announced weather-related delays to school on Tuesday.

Both districts said that all in-person school start times and bus pick-up times are now two hours later.

In addition, all a.m.-only preschool classes in Weld RE-4 School District are canceled, and there will be no morning AlphaBEST programming.

Later Monday, Littleton Public Schools said it too will be on a two-hour delayed start Tuesday morning.

It will bechilly Tuesday morning, but temperatures will rise by sunrise. Expected highs will reach the mid- to upper 30s across most of the Front Range.