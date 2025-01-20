Extreme cold continues to grip Front Range, but slight reprieve from Arctic blast on horizon

DENVER — The worst of the Arctic airmass that has plunged Denver and the Front Range into days of crushing cold temperatures is upon us. Monday will be the coldest of the three-day cold snap, but a slight reprieve from below-zero temperatures is just a day away.

The Denver metro area saw around 1-2 of fresh snow early Monday as overnight temperatures plunged to -3 degrees. The high temperature for the day is expected only to reach 7 degrees.

Denver was barely above zero at noon, but the mercury will rise slightly in the coming hours before dipping back down to sub-zero temperatures overnight and into Tuesday morning.

“Clear skies, a fresh snowpack, and light winds this evening will allow temperatures to free fall. The usual cold spots like Greeley and Limon could reach -16 F tonight. The Denver metro may see temperatures reach -10 F this evening before dangerous winds develop,” the National Weather Service forecast discussion read.

A cold weather advisory remains in effect as wind chills could reach -25 degrees in some areas.

However, by Tuesday morning, that cold airmass that has parked itself over much of the state for the last couple of days will start to move out, thanks to high pressure over the Great Basin and low pressure over the Central Plains.

It will be chilly in the morning, but temperatures will rise by sunrise. Expected highs will reach the mid- to upper 30s across most of the Front Range. Due to downslope winds, some areas near the base of the foothills may see temperatures in the lower 40s.

The National Weather Service said strong winds are expected on the east slopes of the Front Range Mountains and Foothills, with gusts up to 50 mph possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Another round of light snow is possible on Wednesday, and temperatures will dip back into the 30s. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week before another round of snow hits Colorado this coming weekend.

