Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DPD: Juvenile stabbed at Marie L. Greenwood school, juvenile suspect in custody

On social media, police said a juvenile victim was transported to a hospital and a suspect, also reported to be a juvenile, was taken into custody.
On social media, police said a juvenile victim was transported to a hospital and a suspect, also reported to be a juvenile, was taken into custody.
marie l greenwood school stabbing.jpg
denver police unit
Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 17:48:22-04

DENVER — Police are investigating a stabbing reported at Marie L. Greenwood Academy School Thursday afternoon.

On social media, police said a juvenile victim was transported to a hospital and a suspect, also reported to be a juvenile, was taken into custody.

The condition of the juvenile victim was not yet known, but police said the person was stable.

Police said it is investigating the scene in conjunction with Denver Public Schools. There was no other information available as to where on campus the stabbing happened.

Video from AirTracker7 showed multiple DPD and DPS units on the scene and parents and students continuing to walk around campus.

Marie L. Greenwood Early - 8 is a neighborhood school in the 5100 block of Durham Ct.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know