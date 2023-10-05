DPD: Juvenile stabbed at Marie L. Greenwood school, juvenile suspect in custody

DENVER — Police are investigating a stabbing reported at Marie L. Greenwood Academy School Thursday afternoon.

On social media, police said a juvenile victim was transported to a hospital and a suspect, also reported to be a juvenile, was taken into custody.

The condition of the juvenile victim was not yet known, but police said the person was stable.

Police said it is investigating the scene in conjunction with Denver Public Schools. There was no other information available as to where on campus the stabbing happened.

Video from AirTracker7 showed multiple DPD and DPS units on the scene and parents and students continuing to walk around campus.

Marie L. Greenwood Early - 8 is a neighborhood school in the 5100 block of Durham Ct.

This is a developing story and will be updated.