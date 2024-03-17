DENVER — Residents in a downtown Denver condominium say the installation of a bicycle lane is causing safety issues for the people living there.

This past August, the city installed a bicycle lane outside of Windsor Condominiums along Larimer Street.

But residents call it a hazard every time they step out their front doorstep.

Jack Walker has called the building in the heart of the city home since 1995.

"This is like the Indianapolis 500 right here," joked Walker.

He said the bicycle lane now separates the condo entrance from the street, forcing residents to cross the lane oftentimes with bicycles and scooters speeding by.

It caused one of Walker's neighbors to trip over a bicycle lane bumper and fracture his pelvis.

"He was in rehab for 22 days and he’s now on a walker for who knows how long," said Walker.

The bike lanes have led to other problems too, according to Walker.

Delivery drivers often park outside the building's garage and cars even resort to parking along the bicycle lane itself.

Denver7 reached out to city officials who said they ended up adding one loading space in front of the Windsor. A spokesperson also said there are plans to add another parking space in front of the building.

But Walker said the problem remains because the bicycle lane still splits the loading zone from the curb.

He wants a similar design to the nearby Sunset Towers.

Downtown Denver condo residents say bicycle lane poses safety concerns

"Here is what's down there. The bike lane coming away from that building," explained Walker.

The bike lane juts out around the loading zone so seniors living there can easily be picked up and dropped off along the sidewalk.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said, "We listened to the Windsor adjusting our original design and implementing their follow-up requests as possible and will continue to work with them."

The City said two accessible spaces were added last year at the corner of 17th and Larimer with the goal of enhancing safety and mobility.

Some of the older residents at Windsor Condominiums said getting from that corner to their building, especially during bad weather, isn't a practical solution.