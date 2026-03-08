LITTLETON, Colo. — With more than 27,000 aerospace employees and a deliberate strategy to attract and retain top companies, Douglas County is positioning itself as a space hub.

"Aerospace is one of our targeted industries in Douglas County. It really has to do with our existing workforce," Ellie Reynolds, CEO and president of Douglas County's Economic Development Corporation, explained. "We have a large contingent of aerospace sector jobs, really based on the fact that our educational attainment is the highest in the state."

Reynolds also noted that major industry anchors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have helped draw smaller companies into the county's growing landscape.

Building on this momentum, just last month, Sodern America, a space equipment manufacturer and a global leader in satellite defense and communications technologies, announced it selected Douglas County for its U.S. expansion.

And in Dec. 2024, Safran Defense & Space, Inc. chose Parker as the location for its newest manufacturing facility.

Denver7

To keep that momentum going, Reynolds said Douglas County offers aerospace businesses concrete incentives — including tax breaks and a faster permitting process.

Since 2023, Canopy Aerospace & Defense has been headquartered in Littleton.

Denver7 visited the company's facility, where 3D printers and robots produce ceramics engineered to withstand the extreme conditions of outer space.

Denver7

Will Dickson, Canopy Aerospace's chief revenue officer, said Douglas County's partnership was a key factor in the company's decision to put down roots.

"They've been super helpful with everything from regulatory know-how to tax breaks... and even introduction to potential partners," Dickson said.

Also, Dickson said the talent pipeline from Colorado School of Mines in Golden has been extremely beneficial for the business.

Douglas County's aerospace industry taking off with more than 27K employees

"25 to 30% of our workforce here are graduates from the School of Mines," he said.

As for the industry's future in the county, Reynolds told Denver7 her focus is on local, even state policy that will make it easy for companies to do business there.

"We're hoping to be able to alleviate some of the red tape that creates a burden for businesses," she said.