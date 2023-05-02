Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information in string of vehicle burglaries at daycares

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries at preschool and daycare facilities.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect allegedly targeted unlocked vehicles, taking purses and wallets then using stolen credit cards at nearby stores.

Three incidents have been connected to the suspect, DougCo said.

In the latest attempt, the suspect allegedly opened a car door with a victim still in the backseat. The suspect took off after the victim screamed at him, the sheriff’s office posted.

Investigators believe the man is 25 to 35 years old with a thin build and is connected to a newer-model black Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the thefts or suspect is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-660-7579.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office