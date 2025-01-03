Douglas County Sheriff's Office issues missing person alert for at-risk woman last seen nearly a month ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert Thursday for an at-risk woman who was last seen nearly a month ago — on Dec. 6, 2024.

Jeanette Lorraine Workman, 48, was last seen walking away from a Douglas County treatment facility that evening at 8:44 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings, brown boots with a black jacket and Denver Broncos beanie, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. She was carrying a black duffel bag, pink backpack and a yellow reusable grocery bag when she was walking away from the treatment facility on Dec. 6.

Workman has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Workman's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kristen Donoho at 303-784-7823 or kdonoho@dcsheriff.net