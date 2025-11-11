Douglas County School Board mulls ban on transgender participation in girls', boys' sports

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Douglas County school board will consider a ban on transgender athletes participating in girls' and boys' sports during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The measure, called “Preserving Fairness and Safety in Sports," will have its first reading during Tuesday’s public meeting. A final vote will take place at a later date.

"Athletic teams or sports designated as female, women, or girls shall not be open to participation by biologically male students. Athletic teams or sports designated as male, men, or boys shall not be open to participation by biologically female students," it reads.

The policy, if adopted, would be a district-wide ban on biological males from participating in female sports teams, using female locker rooms, or being lodged with females at hotels. The same applies to females participating in male sports, using locker rooms, and staying in hotel accommodations.

The policy draft cites concerns about fairness and safety, arguing that biological males have inherent physical advantages in athletic competition and that allowing them to participate on girls’ teams would “substantially displace girls.”

Brad Geiger, a member of the Douglas County school board, expressed frustration over the proposed transgender policy, which he views as a political statement.

"It seems like a last chance for the conservative members of the board just to make a political statement, and I don't think that's the right use of the board of education meetings," Geiger said.

The draft states that the policy would comply with an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump, mandating federal funding be withheld from educational programs “that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.”

Kelly Mayer, a Douglas County parent, questioned the timing of the proposal.

"So I don't know who they're trying to placate, but it certainly is in the voters in Douglas County that just affirmed that they don't consider this an issue, and they just voted in an amazing slate of directors," Mayer said.

Under the proposed policy, coed teams would remain permitted.

In Colorado, it’s up to each school district to decide whether to allow transgender athletes to participate.