Douglas County investigators seek more information after woman’s body found off I-25 near Larkspur

DENVER — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a woman’s body was found off Interstate 25 near Larkspur Sunday morning.

The body, described as belonging to an adult female (race undisclosed) with brown or black hair, was found along the southbound side of I-25, just north of Exit 173.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are actively working to determine both the identity of the woman and the cause and manner of her death.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who traveled in the area on Wednesday, June 4 or Thursday, June 5 and has dash camera footage to contact Detective Talmon at mtalmon@dcsheriff.net.

They said drivers that captured activity during those dates may have critical information, even if it doesn’t seem immediately relevant.

The woman’s body was found wearing grey leggings and a black long-sleeve shirt at the time she was discovered.

Additionally, investigators are hoping someone might recognize some distinctive bedding that was found at the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information that could assist with the identification of this individual or if you witnessed anything suspicious in the area, please get in touch with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.