Douglas County deputies conduct death investigation off I-25 near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are conducting a death investigation off Interstate 25 near Larkspur on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office first alerted the traveling public around 9:30 a.m. in a Facebook post that there was “law enforcement activity on Southbound I25 about a half mile north of the Larkspur exit.”

They urged drivers to slow down and stay to the left.

Minutes later, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that the right lane of southbound I-25 between Exit 174 and 173 was closed.

Around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed the investigation but provided no further details.

CDOT cameras in the area show massive traffic slowdowns in the area due to the investigation.

There was no estimated time on when all lanes would reopen.