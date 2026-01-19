Douglas County deputies arrest suspected Highlands Ranch road rage shooter

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting in Highlands Ranch on Friday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Aaron Weber.

According to investigators, Weber allegedly fired a gun at another driver’s vehicle following a verbal confrontation during the road rage incident near Lincoln Avenue and S. Quebec Street.

No one was injured.

Investigators said deputies worked through the night Friday and into Saturday morning to identify and locate the suspect, whom the sheriff’s office says now faces attempted first‑degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm charges.

“I am extremely proud of the relentless dedication shown by our deputies and investigators. Their tireless work, professionalism, and commitment to public safety—combined with effective use of technology and strong community support—allowed us to quickly identify the suspect and take him into custody. This is outstanding police work,” said Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said Flock Safety cameras and community tips helped identify the vehicle.