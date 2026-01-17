Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks driver in Highlands Ranch road rage shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a driver in connection with a road rage shooting in Highlands Ranch on Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting was reported around 10:18 a.m. and stems from a road rage encounter near Lincoln Avenue and S. Quebec Street.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was driving a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, and fired at a silver Dodge Charger before fleeing the scene.

No further details about the suspect were immediately available.

Authorities urge anyone with information or dash‑cam footage to immediately contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Detective Jenkins at 303-814-7031.