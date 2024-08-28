DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County’s Wildfire Mitigation Cost-Sharing Program helps homeowners and communities mitigate neighborhoods against the risk of wildfire.

In 2023, the county funded 84 projects across 750 acres.

The program provides a 50% financial match to homeowners, up to $5,000, to help them create defensible space, reduce hazards and increase resilience to wildfires. Additionally, the county will contribute up to $25,000 for community projects and encourages homeowners associations to apply together.

The workers aren't just sprucing up Bryan Huntley's neighborhood in Castle Pines. Instead, they're doing what could be lifesaving work to protect the 2,000 homes in his greater neighborhood in the event a wildfire sparks.

"I think there's sometimes complacency, as it's not close enough, that this couldn't happen to us, or won't happen to us," said Huntley.

DougCo wildfire mitigation cost-sharing program helps homeowners make property more resilient to wildfires

That's why The Ridge community applied for a grant through Douglas County's Mitigation Cost-Share Program.

"It was a realization that it doesn't have to start in your neighborhood, it can be from up to 20 miles away and all of a sudden we're at risk," explained Huntley.

A single property owner can receive up to $5,000. An HOA can be granted up to 25,000.

"Douglas County is 50% open space, and we have a lot of residents that live very close to very densely wooded forests," said Commissioner Abe Laydon.

In Huntley's neighborhood, junipers were the first to go.

"What we've learned is they really are cans of gasoline," said Huntley, referring to the junipers.

Underneath the shrubs, Huntley said there were 40 years worth of needles a foot deep, something that could easily spark a fire.

Laydon acknowledged mitigation is a partnership between the county and homeowners.

"We’ve recognized that fire season is not just the summer. It's January 1 through December 31 and when citizens are proactive about mitigation, it protects all of us," Laydon said.

Huntley is thankful the county is incentivising this important work.

An investment he hopes will pay off in case his community is in jeopardy.

"Hopefully we'll never need it, but if we do, it really could be the difference," said Huntley.

You can find the application to apply here on the county's website.