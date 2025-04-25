DougCo survey gauges interest in county-owned campgrounds, sparking concern about Sandstone Ranch's future

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County's citizen survey asks residents 47 questions on topics ranging from transportation to public safety, parks, trails and open spaces, as well as county services. But some residents worry that one question will reignite the push to bring camping to Sandstone Ranch.

The question specifically asks residents, using a scale from zero (low priority) to 10 (high priority), to rank whether county officials should prioritize "creating several county-owned and operated campgrounds and associated amenities."

Douglas County

Douglas County resident Gary Wood worries that the question could spark the debate once again to bring minimalist camping to the open space a mile from his home. Last month, Douglas County put the idea on pause after neighbors like Wood pushed back against it.

"Not here, it's not built for that," said Wood.

How to move forward with undeveloped and dispersed sites could be determined by the results of the ongoing citizen survey. Larkspur Fire Chief Tim McCawley isn't shy about his fears about a possible campsite at Sandstone Ranch.

"I do think it's very high risk," said McCawley.

In February, Larkspur Fire District's Board of Directors adopted a resolution opposing camping at Sandstone Ranch, citing concerns for surrounding subdivisions.

"Some fire modeling has shown it would move rapidly through neighborhoods," said McCawley.



Read the resolution below

Denver7 asked Douglas County for an interview about the concerns. A spokesperson told us they're waiting for the results of the citizen survey before making any decisions about camping.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners said in a statement, "We urge all residents of Douglas County to participate in our biannual survey and share your thoughts on various topics. Your engagement is key to shaping future policies that will affect our community. Each question is equally important, and we look forward to sharing all the results with our residents soon. Thank you in advance for your input and participation."

But for some in the county, the camping question weighs heavier than the others.

"This is a bad idea, bad location, and it shouldn't be allowed," said Wood.

"I just believe no matter what type of rules we put on there, there's always a higher risk in that," McCawley said.

Douglas County residents can take the citizen survey through May 2. Results are expected sometime later in May, according to the county.