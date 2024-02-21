Watch Now
DougCo searching for “non violent” suspect who escaped from back of patrol car

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Alexander Reighart escaped custody near Highway 85 and Town Center Drive at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Feb 21, 2024
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators in Douglas County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect described as "non violent" who escaped out of a patrol car.

Dougco said Reighart, who was held on outstanding felony warrants in connection to alleged financial crimes and drug violations, fled while still in handcuffs.

Investigators said Reighart is not believed to be a danger to the public.

DougCo said Reighart is around 5’ 10” and weighs 160 pounds. When he escaped, he was wearing green pants and jacket and a light gray hoodie.

Authorities ask anyone who has information or spots Reighart to contact 911.

Alexander Reighart, 29

