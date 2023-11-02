DougCo investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by train in Sedalia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators in Sedalia are on the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

Little information has been released, but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on social media the accident happened near Platte Avenue and Karcher Street in Sedalia Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the pedestrian was dead and the department is working an active death investigation. Railroad tracks run parallel to Platte Avenue just south of US 85. Sedalia is around 25 miles south of Denver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Happening Now: #DCSO and West Douglas Fire are on the scene of a train versus pedestrian accident in the area of Platte Ave and Karcher St in Sedalia. This is an active death investigation; more information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/XGSmjW96P3 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 2, 2023