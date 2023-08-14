Donate to Denver7, Scripps' Maui Wildfire Relief fund

Watch Now
Denver7 and our corporation, E.W. Scripps, are helping to raise donations to directly support the victims of the wildfires that have devastated portions of Maui.

The fires have claimed more than 90 lives with more than 2,700 structures destroyed in historic Lahaina with officials warning the recovery efforts are in the early stages, according to the AP.

Financial contributions to the Scripps Maui Wildfire Relief campaign will go to local grassroots nonprofits in Hawaii that will provide direct assistance to the ongoing recovery efforts.

Donations to the fund can be made at this link or use the secure form below to give.