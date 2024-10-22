Domestic violence deaths trending downward in Colorado but experts say there's still more work to be done

Denver7 is getting more insight into how domestic violence is impacting our communities.

A new report released Tuesday shows domestic violence fatalities are down across the state – but experts say this doesn't mean cases are trending downward.

58 people died because of domestic violence in 2023, ranging from 14 to 70 years old.

That's down from 94 deaths in the previous year's report.

Now the Attorney General's office says it's looking for answers on how to lower cases even more through new data that's helping them better understand risk factors.

The report shows that this year officials were able to see suspects' criminal histories as well as the number of cases with prior protection orders.

Data showed 80 percent of those impacted by domestic violence had never contacted police before.

Domestic violence made up 11 percent of all homicides in Colorado in 2023.

The counties with the most deaths reported are Arapahoe County with 14, Denver County with 10 and El Paso County with 8.

The City and County of Denver in particular has seen a concerning upward trend, according to the report – police saw 1847 domestic violence cases in 2019 compared to 1991 in 2023

The report also shows that rural counties saw a higher instance of domestic violence cases.

Now, officials are on notice - including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser - as leaders say more resources are needed for earlier intervention.

“The call to action here is how do we create more awareness, better resources, so that people who are vulnerable, where there is a likelihood of potential violence, even life threatening violence, gets help before it's too late?” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

As the state continues to look for solutions, experts say there's a need for more family court system reforms.

Another recommendation – that those impacted have the chance to be notified if a person they have a restraining order against tries to buy a firearm.