Dog dies, one person hospitalized in Adams County fire Wednesday morning

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One dog died and one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a building fire broke out, according to a post from Adams County Fire on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fire happened on 80th Ave., west of Federal Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Westminster Fire Department also responded with Adams County Fire, according to the post on X.

Fire investigators are on scene looking into the origin and cause of the fire, Adams County Fire said.

