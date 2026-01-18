Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

'Do this one for Bo': Broncos fans deal with gut punch after 'the most incredible game'

Before the Bo Nix injury news, Denver7 was alongside fans outside of Empower Field after Saturday's thriller.
Posted
and last updated
The Bo Nix injury news was a sour end to a night that had Broncos fans thinking Super Bowl after a thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.
Broncos roller coaster: Super Bowl aspirations and Bo Nix injury news after thrilling win over Bills
BRONCOS FANS.jpg

DENVER — Saturday was a roller coaster of emotion for Broncos fans, who watched their team advance to the AFC Championship in "the most incredible game" only to get devastating injury news about Bo Nix in the hours after the game.

Denver7 was alongside fans outside of Empower Field as they soaked in the big win.

"This is the best feeling right now to be a Broncos fan," said Steve Padilla.

Padilla said the atmosphere was electric throughout the game. Fans like him described the experience as both exhilarating and nerve-wracking.

"We needed a big win," said Jason Zegan. "We finally got one."

RAW MELT VO 2 BRONCOS-FANS-WATCH-PARTY.mp4.00_01_21_45.Still003.jpg

Callers into the Denver7 Broncos Voicemail Hotline were literally singing the team's praises after the win:

One caller said she had "25 heart attacks" during the wild win, which went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter and overtime:

Even the kiddos got involved in cheering on the team:

But 80-year-old Susan captured the emotion being felt by many across Broncos Country later in the evening after news broke that Bo Nix had fractured a bone in his right ankle and would require season-ending surgery:

Despite Nix's season-ending injury, fans said they're hopeful the team can pull off another win next weekend.

"Go Broncos! Super Bowl baby!," shouted Hawk & Chase Vanek.

Super Bowl QBs 2018 AP Was There

Denver Broncos

Feeling blue after the Nix injury? Remember this backup QB who won a Super Bowl

Landon Haaf

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.