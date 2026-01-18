'Do this one for Bo': Broncos fans deal with gut punch after 'the most incredible game'

DENVER — Saturday was a roller coaster of emotion for Broncos fans, who watched their team advance to the AFC Championship in "the most incredible game" only to get devastating injury news about Bo Nix in the hours after the game.

Denver7 was alongside fans outside of Empower Field as they soaked in the big win.

"This is the best feeling right now to be a Broncos fan," said Steve Padilla.

Padilla said the atmosphere was electric throughout the game. Fans like him described the experience as both exhilarating and nerve-wracking.

"We needed a big win," said Jason Zegan. "We finally got one."

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist

Callers into the Denver7 Broncos Voicemail Hotline were literally singing the team's praises after the win:

One caller said she had "25 heart attacks" during the wild win, which went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter and overtime:

Even the kiddos got involved in cheering on the team:

But 80-year-old Susan captured the emotion being felt by many across Broncos Country later in the evening after news broke that Bo Nix had fractured a bone in his right ankle and would require season-ending surgery:

Despite Nix's season-ending injury, fans said they're hopeful the team can pull off another win next weekend.

"Go Broncos! Super Bowl baby!," shouted Hawk & Chase Vanek.