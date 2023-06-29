Dive crews confirm nobody is inside submerged car at underpass along W. 38th Avenue

DENVER — Dive crews with the Denver Fire Department have confirmed nobody was trapped in a submerged vehicle on W. 38th Avenue at an underpass just west of Interstate 25.
The Denver Fire Department responded to a report of at least one vehicle stuck in the significant flooding that impacted much of the Denver metro area.
Divers with DFD prepared to enter the deep water and were able to confirm that the car was empty.
As of 5:15 p.m., the divers had left the water.
DFD is reminding residents to avoid driving through or navigating standing water.
Destructive hail and massive flooding is continuing to impact the metro area as the storm moves east.
Many streets are flooded and residents in west Denver have reported several inches of hail.