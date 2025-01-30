AURORA, Colo. — Many of our country's veterans face mobility problems, so getting access to healthcare appointments can be difficult. The Disabled American Veterans driving program, which has an office in Colorado, is offering a solution.

The program gathers volunteers — many veterans themselves — to drive vets in need to get medical treatment.

It caught the eye of John Killian, a Denver-area navy veteran who was looking for a way to stay busy after his retirement. Now, every Friday morning, he picks up four to six fellow veterans from their homes and relives some memories, while helping out his brothers in arms.

"It's just a good way to help out those who need it," Killian said. "I feel like I understand them pretty well too."

Image courtesy of John Killian. John Killian during his time in the navy.

On Friday, Killian picked up Fred Murphy and Bill Holland, two veterans in Wheat Ridge and Denver. Both Murphy and Holland are now unable to drive and Killian is their critical lifeline to medical services at the VA.

During the 20-minute drive, the trio reflected on their time of service.

“I feel like I'm right at home. You know, carting you Marines around," Killian said to Holland.

"Whenever we need a taxi, we can give you a call," Holland replied.

Of course, some of the memories aren't pleasant. While discussing Holland's days as a pilot, Murphy remembered the loss of one of his close friends during the Vietnam war, when his helicopter was shot down.

"Those helicopters were death traps," Murphy recalled.

The short drives have become a small form of therapy for the veterans.

"Many of our veterans are isolated or lonely at home," explained Eva Gergely, voluntary service officer at the Denver VA. "It's therapeutic and many of them just like to drive, so it's a match made in heaven.”

Disabled American Veterans volunteer program provides critical transportation for Colorado veterans

Currently, the program has about 45 volunteer drivers, who help transport an average of 40 to 50 veterans per month to vital healthcare services. However, with increasing demand, the program is in need of more volunteers. Gergely estimated that there is a shortage of about 10 drivers in the Southern Colorado and Denver metro areas.

While the demand for volunteers continues to grow, the program has seen a resurgence in volunteer sign-ups post-pandemic.

“Many of our drivers have been with us for over 10 years,” Gergely said. “For them, it’s more than just a job. It’s a meaningful way to connect with other veterans and give back to the community."

Still, the program is struggling with a shortage of drivers — and the need is not limited to just Colorado. Across the nation, the Department of Veterans Affairs is facing similar challenges in meeting transportation needs.

For now, VA services in Colorado are doing their best to meet demand, but they're encouraging drivers to volunteer.

How You Can Help: If you're interested in becoming a volunteer driver for the VA, visit the official website or email VA volunteer services at vavolunteer@va.gov. While there is currently a pause on new volunteers, getting on the list ensures you're prepared when opportunities open up.