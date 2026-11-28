DENVER — Direct notifications to the approximately 100,000 myColorado users whose data was involved in the cybersecurity incident last week are expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the Governor’s Office of Information Technology.

"This is a complex incident, and we have made significant progress this week," OIT said in a release Saturday. "OIT is working with legal counsel, our cybersecurity insurance provider and credit monitoring services to coordinate direct notifications to the approximately 100,000 individuals whose data was involved in this incident."

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What OIT says was involved

In an update Wednesday, OIT said that the incident primarily involved documents within the “myDocuments” part of the myColorado application. This includes PDFs and photographs of documents like passports, vehicle registrations and insurance cards that were accessed.

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OIT said that payment information was not involved and that its staff is working to match the accessed documents to individual users who will be directly notified about the specific documents or files that were accessed.

“The myColorado team has been working around the clock to verify every individual whose documents or data were involved in this incident. Today, we have more clarity about what data was involved. Our main goal is to protect the security of users. Additionally, we are prioritizing direct notification of users involved in the incident and getting the app up and running as soon as possible, with security enhancements in place,” said Sarah Tuneberg, state chief information officer and OIT executive director.

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A further refined estimate on the number of customers whose data was involved will be provided as OIT continues the matching process.

Any myColorado users who are concerned that their information might have been compromised can take proactive steps using cybersecurity guidance and resources on the state’s website: Protect Yourself Online .

OIT provided the following best practices to protect yourself from cybersecurity incidents:

How to protect yourself