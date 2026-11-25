DENVER — The data of roughly 100,000 myColorado users was involved in last week’s cybersecurity incident, according to the Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT).

The app has been offline ever since, and some travelers headed through Denver International Airport for Thanksgiving said they made sure to carry a physical ID.

What OIT says was involved

In an update Wednesday, OIT said that the incident primarily involved documents within the “myDocuments” part of the myColorado application. This includes PDFs and photographs of documents like passports, vehicle registrations and insurance cards that were accessed.

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OIT said that payment information was not involved and that its staff is working to match the accessed documents to individual users who will be directly notified about the specific documents or files that were accessed.

Those communications are expected to begin going out on Friday, Nov. 27, according to OIT.

“The myColorado team has been working around the clock to verify every individual whose documents or data were involved in this incident. Today, we have more clarity about what data was involved. Our main goal is to protect the security of users. Additionally, we are prioritizing direct notification of users involved in the incident and getting the app up and running as soon as possible, with security enhancements in place,” said Sarah Tuneberg, state chief information officer and OIT executive director.

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A further refined estimate on the number of customers whose data was involved will be provided as OIT continues the matching process.

Any myColorado users who are concerned that their information might have been compromised can take proactive steps using cybersecurity guidance and resources on the state’s website: Protect Yourself Online .

Travelers prepare

Alexandria Grado, who was flying out of DIA to Prescott, Arizona, said she knew the app was down before she left home.

“I knew that the app was down, and so I just made sure I had it in my pocket,” Grado said.

Grado said the trip to the airport was chaotic because of traffic, but things were different inside the terminal.

“Once you come inside, it’s pretty calm in here,” Grado said.

She said she had forgotten it was the busiest travel day of the year.

“I honestly forgot that it’s the busiest travel day of the year,” Grado said.

Charlie Markley, who was flying to the Pacific Northwest to visit family, said his trip through the airport was going smoothly. He said he wears a veteran’s hat, and that security staff often move veterans to the front of the line.

“So far so good,” Markley said.

Nicholas Evans, who lives in Providence, Rhode Island, said he flew into Denver to see his family for three days. He said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. for a 6 a.m. flight, connected through Atlanta and had no delays.

“Travel day has been fine,” Evans said.

Evans said there seemed to be more people at the airport, but he said that could depend on what time of day he arrives.

OIT provided the following best practices to protect yourself from cybersecurity incidents:

How to protect yourself