DIA trains down for more than an hour Wednesday, traveler tells Denver7

DENVER — The trains that get travelers and employees between concourses at Denver International Airport went down for more than an hour on Wednesday, one traveler told Denver7.

“Trains down again. This one is painful. Been down almost 30 minutes. Security trying to manage crowds. TSA screening stopped. No more room for people on the platforms. “ pic.twitter.com/3dPtKBcoyL — 🇺🇦 JonNYC 🇺🇦 (@xJonNYC) July 3, 2024

TSA screenings were stopped as a result, according to the traveler.

This snafu comes just one day after DIA unveiled six new train cars. DIA CEO Phil Washington said the new cars will lead to a “more efficient operation” moving passengers throughout the airport.

Washington stopped short of saying the new trains will be an end-all, be-all solution to delays at the nation’s sixth-busiest airport.

”What we've said is there's got to be some bumps in the road, where, you know, we have to work through those,” he said in an interview with Denver7 Tuesday. “But my hope was that you won't see those large crowds."

While the backlog Wednesday morning cleared after an hour, the traveler told Denver7 there were people who missed flights, especially following another outage earlier Wednesday.

Denver7 has reached out to the airport for a comment, but have not yet heard back.

