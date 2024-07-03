Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

DIA trains down for more than an hour Wednesday, traveler tells Denver7

Denver International Airport officials unveil new train cars, touting their efficiency. Six of the new cars will begin carrying passengers immediately, and a total of 26 will be put into commission this year.
DIA trains down July 3, 2024.jpeg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 03, 2024

DENVER — The trains that get travelers and employees between concourses at Denver International Airport went down for more than an hour on Wednesday, one traveler told Denver7.

TSA screenings were stopped as a result, according to the traveler.

This snafu comes just one day after DIA unveiled six new train cars. DIA CEO Phil Washington said the new cars will lead to a “more efficient operation” moving passengers throughout the airport.

DIA NEW TRAINS 2.jpg

Travel

DIA is replacing its old train cars. But how close is an alternative?

Landon Haaf
4:57 PM, Jul 02, 2024

Washington stopped short of saying the new trains will be an end-all, be-all solution to delays at the nation’s sixth-busiest airport.

”What we've said is there's got to be some bumps in the road, where, you know, we have to work through those,” he said in an interview with Denver7 Tuesday. “But my hope was that you won't see those large crowds."

While the backlog Wednesday morning cleared after an hour, the traveler told Denver7 there were people who missed flights, especially following another outage earlier Wednesday.

Denver7 has reached out to the airport for a comment, but have not yet heard back.

DIA officials unveil new train cars, touting their efficiency: Full news conference

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News