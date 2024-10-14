DIA travelers hope for alternatives to gates as city considers more funding for train operations

DENVER — As travelers made their way through Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon, many realized it was busier than usual — which was correct. According to airport officials, they are expecting to break records during the month of October with Sunday expected to be the second-busiest travel day of the year.

For those who are frequent travelers, they know their way around DIA and how to navigate the trains to get from the main terminal to the airport's concourses.

"It's always good coming back home — we didn't have to take the train today. We landed in Terminal A," explained traveler James May. "So taking the bridge coming back over was kind of nice not having to get on the train with everyone else, but yeah, otherwise, the flight was just fine."

For some passengers, they know taking the train cars is part of the DIA experience, as it may be the only option to get to their flight depending on the terminal.

"Well, there is no alternative… I mean, you have to have the train," said traveler Ron Stewart.

The other option to get to a flight is from the only pedestrian bridge, which is located between the main terminal and Concourse A. May is one of the travelers on Sunday who took this route.

"Actually, it's a great option, I think, just because I don't think a lot of people realize that they can just go from here to Terminal A and just walk it," he said.

In July, DIA unveiled six new train cars to help carry passengers throughout the airport, with DIA officials saying half of the entire fleet will be replaced over the next 15 to 18 months. During this announcement in July, Denver7 spoke with DIA CEO Phil Washington, who hoped these trains could help with large crowds, and also said "there's various reasons why we might have large crowds out here that have nothing to do with the train, and so we need to look through those things.”

Mother and daughter Bonnie Chipman and Abigail Chipman came back from a trip to Indianapolis on Sunday. Both realized DIA was busier, including the train, when returning home.

"Now, the train is getting more crowded because everybody's trying to get somewhere," said Abigail Chipman.

After taking the train, the two arrived at the main terminal and looked out on all the construction happening for the Great Hall Program. The airport announced in August it has now hit the 50% completion mark of the new East Security Checkpoint, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

"It's been a lot of construction, and I'll be happy when it's all done and it looks nicer, is more functional and just more upbeat," said Bonnie Chipman.

The two had to take the train to get back to the main terminal. Bonnie Chipman expressed her hope for alternative ways to travel to and from the gates.

"It would be nice if they had a different option," Bonnie Chipman said. "I know it's very spread out, but it makes it a little bit harder to get to your gate sometimes if you only got one way to get there, so it would be nice if they had other options to be able to get to the gates."

Denver7 brought up this question to airport officials back in July — if the airport would look into other options, like a pedestrian bridge from Terminal A to Terminal B and from Terminal B to Terminal C.

“We're looking at those [ideas],” Washington said. “We're gonna make a call on those or whether we proceed with that, probably in the next six months or so. But they're not cheap. And we need to understand what our priorities are and prioritize.”

This week, DIA is asking city council for $288,709,933.55 for their contract with Alstom Transport USA Inc. which would fund and run concourse trains for another seven years.

As the airport prepares for this fall travel rush, travelers like the Chipman's hope their home airport will become a better place to travel through.

"This could be like the best airport. We just have so much potential, but it's not good, it’s not laid out well, it’s dingy," said Chipman.