Record-breaking airport traffic could lead to more DIA renovations

DENVER — An increase in airport traffic could soon lead to new renovations at Denver International Airport.

According to DIA, every month this year so far, they've seen a record-breaking number of passengers. The airport is on track to see around 80 million in 2024 overall, compared to 78.3 million last year.

It's projected that the airport could increase to 100 million yearly passengers in just a few years.

Denver7 spoke with Jim Starling, the chief construction and infrastructure officer at Denver International Airport.

He said the airport was originally designed for 50 million passengers, but renovations like the Great Hall project have been helping keep up with the growth.

The new West Security Checkpoint opened up back in February, Starling said the East Security Checkpoint, which will mirror that checkpoint, will open next August.

The Great Hall project is expected to be finished about 6 to 9 months earlier than anticipated in 2027. He also said it is under budget — saving several million dollars.

"From our original budget the design we have will be around $134 million less and we are looking to use that money to accelerate construction at the North end of the terminal," said Starling.

He said that area is where they process international travelers and added that it hasn't been renovated since the airport opened, "We have a lot of carriers who want to bring in new international flights but we are limited by the size of that space," Starling added.

The North Terminal Expansion project would help renovate and expand that area, adding things like more security lanes and airline counters, according to Starling.

Designs for that project are expected to start next year.

While the Great Hall project sets the airport up to be able to handle 100 million travelers in the next few years, Starling says they're looking beyond that to be able to sustain around 120 million by 2045.