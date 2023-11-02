DIA briefly stops trains, grounds all flights Thursday after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint

DENVER – Denver International Airport briefly grounded all flights and stopped all trains after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint late Thursday morning.
The person was able to walk past a TSA officer on the A-bridge at 10:15 a.m. The trains to the gate and all flights were stopped as a precaution, according to a DIA spokesperson.
It’s not clear how the person was able to walk past security without getting searched at the checkpoint.
Jason Gonzales, a higher education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, told Denver7 he only found out about the incident after the captain on his flight announced there was a ground stop "because of a security breach at the airport."
No one else at the airport received notice that a ground stop had been put in place.
The individual was found on a concourse and the ground stop was lifted shortly after 10:20 a.m., the airport spokesperson said.
DIA would not say if any charges were filed following the incident. The spokesperson said there was no threat to the general public.